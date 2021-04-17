ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
French wheat ratings lightly down after frost

Reuters 17 Apr 2021

PARIS: The condition of wheat and barley crops in France only fell slightly during the week when France was hit by a severe cold snap but recently sown spring barley was more severely hit, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

For soft wheat an estimated 86% of crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to April 12, nearly stable from 87% the previous week, the farm office said in a cereal crop report.

For winter barley, 83% of crops were rated good/excellent, down from 85% the previous week while durum good/excellent ratings fell to 80% from 81% last week.

The condition of spring barley fell to 88% of crops rated good/excellent against 92% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said.

Temperatures have fallen well below zero for several nights in a row in many parts of France, the European Union’s biggest grain producer, causing major damage to vineyards, orchards and sugar beet and prompting government promises of financial aid.

The head of FranceAgriMer’s crop committee had said on Wednesday it was too early to estimate the impact on grain crops from the cold snap but there is some concern over damage in the central and southern parts of the country.

It could take several weeks to have a clear picture, he said.

For maize sowings, which are only starting, FranceAgriMer estimated that 18% of the expected crop was sown by April 12, up from 9% last week but running behind the 23% sown by the same time last year.

