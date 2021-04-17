Markets
LME official prices
17 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1978.50 2328.00 9187.50 1984.50 16049.00 27800.00 2809.50 2205.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1978.50 2328.00 9187.50 1984.50 16049.00 27800.00 2809.50 2205.00
3-months Buyer 1980.00 2344.00 9180.50 2006.50 16097.00 26231.00 2833.00 2219.00
3-months Seller 1980.00 2344.00 9180.50 2006.50 16097.00 26231.00 2833.00 2219.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23981.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23981.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
