LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.

================================================================================================== Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac Alloy ================================================================================================== Cash Buyer 1978.50 2328.00 9187.50 1984.50 16049.00 27800.00 2809.50 2205.00 Cash Seller & Settlement 1978.50 2328.00 9187.50 1984.50 16049.00 27800.00 2809.50 2205.00 3-months Buyer 1980.00 2344.00 9180.50 2006.50 16097.00 26231.00 2833.00 2219.00 3-months Seller 1980.00 2344.00 9180.50 2006.50 16097.00 26231.00 2833.00 2219.00 15-months Buyer - - - - - 23981.00 - - 15-months Seller - - - - - 23981.00 - - 27-months Buyer - - - - - - - - 27-months Seller - - - - - - - - ==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021