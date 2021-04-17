WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 16, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Apr-21 14-Apr-21 13-Apr-21 12-Apr-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107146 0.107115 0.107184 0.107035
Euro 0.837884 0.837858 0.835086 0.835064
Japanese yen 0.00642898 0.00643554 0.00640735 0.00639296
U.K. pound 0.963462 0.963495 0.964077 0.965438
U.S. dollar 0.699987 0.700316 0.701989 0.701499
Algerian dinar 0.00528823 0.00529866 0.00529112
Australian dollar 0.54011 0.537282 0.533792 0.53349
Botswana pula 0.0643288 0.064289 0.0640916 0.0639066
Brazilian real 0.124491 0.123014 0.123031 0.123992
Brunei dollar 0.523394 0.523562 0.522688
Canadian dollar 0.558649 0.558778 0.559176 0.55883
Chilean peso 0.000989731 0.000988156 0.0009894 0.000986318
Colombian peso 0.000190967 0.000191021 0.000192138 0.000192179
Czech koruna 0.0323036 0.0323069 0.0320968 0.0320905
Danish krone 0.112661 0.112658 0.112282 0.112287
Indian rupee 0.00931207 0.00937175
Israeli New Shekel 0.213056 0.212466 0.213157
Korean won 0.000625044 0.000621895 0.000624379 0.000627908
Kuwaiti dinar 2.32207 2.32316 2.32678 2.32438
Malaysian ringgit 0.16957 0.169589 0.169809 0.169567
Mauritian rupee 0.0172562 0.017274 0.0172682
Mexican peso 0.0351276 0.034914 0.0349709 0.0349091
New Zealand dollar 0.499931 0.494073 0.492305 0.492382
Norwegian krone 0.0834271 0.083166 0.0821328 0.0827288
Omani rial 1.82051 1.82137 1.82572 1.82444
Peruvian sol 0.193367 0.193137 0.19392 0.192402
Philippine peso 0.0144327 0.0144549 0.0144404
Polish zloty 0.184139 0.183979 0.183086 0.183908
Qatari riyal 0.192304 0.192395 0.192854 0.19272
Russian ruble 0.00909301 0.00925333 0.00908682 0.00905039
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186663 0.187197 0.187066
Singapore dollar 0.523394 0.523562 0.522819 0.522688
South African rand 0.0490307 0.0483837 0.0479758 0.0480257
Swedish krona 0.0828652 0.0825017 0.0818656 0.0818581
Swiss franc 0.757808 0.759438 0.75862 0.75965
Thai baht 0.0222366
Trinidadian dollar 0.103501 0.103308 0.103566 0.103613
U.A.E. dirham 0.190602 0.190692 0.191147
Uruguayan peso 0.0158778 0.0158694 0.0158559 0.0158757
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
