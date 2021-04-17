WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 16, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Apr-21 14-Apr-21 13-Apr-21 12-Apr-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107146 0.107115 0.107184 0.107035 Euro 0.837884 0.837858 0.835086 0.835064 Japanese yen 0.00642898 0.00643554 0.00640735 0.00639296 U.K. pound 0.963462 0.963495 0.964077 0.965438 U.S. dollar 0.699987 0.700316 0.701989 0.701499 Algerian dinar 0.00528823 0.00529866 0.00529112 Australian dollar 0.54011 0.537282 0.533792 0.53349 Botswana pula 0.0643288 0.064289 0.0640916 0.0639066 Brazilian real 0.124491 0.123014 0.123031 0.123992 Brunei dollar 0.523394 0.523562 0.522688 Canadian dollar 0.558649 0.558778 0.559176 0.55883 Chilean peso 0.000989731 0.000988156 0.0009894 0.000986318 Colombian peso 0.000190967 0.000191021 0.000192138 0.000192179 Czech koruna 0.0323036 0.0323069 0.0320968 0.0320905 Danish krone 0.112661 0.112658 0.112282 0.112287 Indian rupee 0.00931207 0.00937175 Israeli New Shekel 0.213056 0.212466 0.213157 Korean won 0.000625044 0.000621895 0.000624379 0.000627908 Kuwaiti dinar 2.32207 2.32316 2.32678 2.32438 Malaysian ringgit 0.16957 0.169589 0.169809 0.169567 Mauritian rupee 0.0172562 0.017274 0.0172682 Mexican peso 0.0351276 0.034914 0.0349709 0.0349091 New Zealand dollar 0.499931 0.494073 0.492305 0.492382 Norwegian krone 0.0834271 0.083166 0.0821328 0.0827288 Omani rial 1.82051 1.82137 1.82572 1.82444 Peruvian sol 0.193367 0.193137 0.19392 0.192402 Philippine peso 0.0144327 0.0144549 0.0144404 Polish zloty 0.184139 0.183979 0.183086 0.183908 Qatari riyal 0.192304 0.192395 0.192854 0.19272 Russian ruble 0.00909301 0.00925333 0.00908682 0.00905039 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186663 0.187197 0.187066 Singapore dollar 0.523394 0.523562 0.522819 0.522688 South African rand 0.0490307 0.0483837 0.0479758 0.0480257 Swedish krona 0.0828652 0.0825017 0.0818656 0.0818581 Swiss franc 0.757808 0.759438 0.75862 0.75965 Thai baht 0.0222366 Trinidadian dollar 0.103501 0.103308 0.103566 0.103613 U.A.E. dirham 0.190602 0.190692 0.191147 Uruguayan peso 0.0158778 0.0158694 0.0158559 0.0158757 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

