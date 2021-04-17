Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 16, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 154.83 151.27 GBP 213.09 208.15 EUR 185.26 180.95 JPY 1.4226 1.3897 SAR 41.32 40.28 AED 42.16 41.17 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021