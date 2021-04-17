Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 16, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 154.83 151.27
GBP 213.09 208.15
EUR 185.26 180.95
JPY 1.4226 1.3897
SAR 41.32 40.28
AED 42.16 41.17
=================================
