ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 17 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (April 16, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 16.04.2021   VALUE 16.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.0664% PA            0.6836% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0306% PA            0.7194% PA
For 12 months           0.0368% PA            0.9118% PA
For  2 Years            0.0368% PA            1.4118% PA
For  3 Years            0.0368% PA            1.6618% PA
For  4 years            0.0368% PA            1.9118% PA
For  5 years            0.0368% PA            2.0368% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 16.04.2021   VALUE 16.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1658% PA            0.5843% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1413% PA            0.6088% PA
For 12 Months          -0.0884% PA            0.7866% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0884% PA            1.2866% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0884% PA            1.5366% PA
For  4 years           -0.0884% PA            1.7866% PA
For  5 years           -0.0884% PA            1.9116% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 16.04.2021   VALUE 16.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2949% PA            1.0449% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2767% PA            1.0267% PA
For 12 Months           0.2523% PA            1.1273% PA
For  2 Years            0.2523% PA            1.6273% PA
For  3 Years            0.2523% PA            1.8773% PA
For  4 years            0.2523% PA            2.1273% PA
For  5 years            0.2523% PA            2.2523% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 16.04.2021   VALUE 16.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1777% PA            0.5723% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2018% PA            0.5482% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1977% PA            0.6773% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1977% PA            1.1773% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1977% PA            1.4273% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1977% PA            1.6773% PA
For  5 years           -0.1977% PA            1.8023% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

