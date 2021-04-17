Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (April 16, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 16.04.2021 VALUE 16.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0664% PA 0.6836% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0306% PA 0.7194% PA For 12 months 0.0368% PA 0.9118% PA For 2 Years 0.0368% PA 1.4118% PA For 3 Years 0.0368% PA 1.6618% PA For 4 years 0.0368% PA 1.9118% PA For 5 years 0.0368% PA 2.0368% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 16.04.2021 VALUE 16.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1658% PA 0.5843% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1413% PA 0.6088% PA For 12 Months -0.0884% PA 0.7866% PA For 2 Years -0.0884% PA 1.2866% PA For 3 Years -0.0884% PA 1.5366% PA For 4 years -0.0884% PA 1.7866% PA For 5 years -0.0884% PA 1.9116% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 16.04.2021 VALUE 16.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2767% PA 1.0267% PA For 12 Months 0.2523% PA 1.1273% PA For 2 Years 0.2523% PA 1.6273% PA For 3 Years 0.2523% PA 1.8773% PA For 4 years 0.2523% PA 2.1273% PA For 5 years 0.2523% PA 2.2523% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 16.04.2021 VALUE 16.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA ========================================================

