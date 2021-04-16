Business & Finance
Turkish central bank governor defends forex sales under previous administration
- The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has been pressuring President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party over $128.3 billion of the bank's reserves that were sold via state banks in 2019 and 2020 to prop up the lira.
16 Apr 2021
ANKARA: Turkey's central bank conducted forex transactions within market conditions and did not provide "privileges" to any bank or firm, its governor was cited as saying on Friday, in response to the ongoing debate about a sale of the bank's reserves.
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has been pressuring President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party over $128.3 billion of the bank's reserves that were sold via state banks in 2019 and 2020 to prop up the lira.
State-owned Anadolu agency quoted Governor Sahap Kavcioglu as saying none of the bank's assets were lost.
Cabinet reshuffle: Shaukat Tarin appointed finance minister
Turkish central bank governor defends forex sales under previous administration
PM Khan pays tribute to police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'
Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM
Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down
Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests
Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day
India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack
'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police
US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit
UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal
Read more stories
Comments