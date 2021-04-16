ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Second S.Korean deal to produce Russia's Sputnik V

  • The deal to produce Sputnik V - for export rather than domestic use - is the second in South Korea and comes after biotech firm GL Rapha signed a deal late last year to make more than 150 million doses of the vaccine per year.
  • Huons said on Friday its consortium will begin producing sample batches in August and would respond flexibly to supply demand from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's Huons Global Co Ltd will lead a consortium to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per month, as Moscow seeks to increase production globally to meet rising demand.

The deal to produce Sputnik V - for export rather than domestic use - is the second in South Korea and comes after biotech firm GL Rapha signed a deal late last year to make more than 150 million doses of the vaccine per year.

Shares in Huons Global jumped 29.8% to their daily limit on Friday, hitting their highest level since September 2018.

Huons said on Friday its consortium will begin producing sample batches in August and would respond flexibly to supply demand from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund.

The consortium includes three other local companies - Prestige BioPharma, Humedix and Boran Pharma - which will build a new production facility, Huons said in a statement.

GL Rapha, which became the second foreign producer of the vaccine after Russia announced its efficacy in early November, is waiting for final approval of its product after sending samples to Russia for validation, a GL Rapha official said.

The official said it plans to scale up production to meet the 150 million production target by the end of this year.

India on Monday became the latest country to approve Sputnik V as it grapples with record infections, spurred by hundreds of positive tests at a major religious gathering.

India's ambassador to Moscow on Friday said deliveries of Sputnik V to India were expected to begin before the end of April.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is conducting a rolling review of the Russian vaccine as many European countries seek to ramp up inoculation programmes that have been hampered by delivery delays.

South Korea has approved three vaccines, from AstraZeneca , Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, but has not begun reviewing Sputnik V for approval.

Covid19 Vaccine vaccine production Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Huons Global Co Ltd

Second S.Korean deal to produce Russia's Sputnik V

PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters