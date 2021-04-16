ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Gold eyes best week in five as US yields pull back

  • Gold gains more than 1% this week.
  • US Treasury yields hover near a one-month low.
  • Silver rises 2.9%, palladium gains 3.6% for the week.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

Gold prices firmed near a seven-week peak on Friday, on course to register their best week in five, as a retreat in US Treasury yields and the dollar lifted the metal's appeal.

Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,767.80 per ounce by 0945 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 26 at $1,769.37 on Thursday. It is up 1.4% so far this week.

US gold futures were steady at $1,767.10.

"We're seeing gold going up mostly because yields are going down and the dollar is weakening," ActivTrades Chief Analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

The dollar eased against rivals, while benchmark US Treasury yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

Gold's gains came despite US data showcasing robust retail sales and a significant drop in weekly jobless claims and a record growth in China's first-quarter GDP.

The markets are trusting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer, so even if inflation does jump above 2% for a few weeks or months, central bank tapering is still a bit farther and this is a pulling up bullion, De Casa said.

Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

The drop in 10-year yields below the key 1.60% mark "has allowed spot gold to break above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since early February," FXTM Market Analyst Han Tan said in a note.

"A decisive breach of its 100-day SMA, which currently resides around the psychologically important $1,800, may just do the trick as a clarion call for gold bulls to rush back in."

Silver rose 0.4% to $25.95 per ounce, and was up 2.9% for the week. Palladium slipped 0.4% to $2,730.77, but gained 3.6% for the week. Platinum was steady at $1,193.27.

Gold Prices gold production gold market gold export

