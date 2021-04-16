Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning slightly higher
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 15.09 points, to 28,808.23.
16 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday morning marginally higher after data showed China's economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter but the reading fell slightly short of expectations.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 15.09 points, to 28,808.23.
Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests
Hong Kong stocks end morning slightly higher
Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day
India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack
'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police
US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit
UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats
Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised
Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'
Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help
Read more stories
Comments