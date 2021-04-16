ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Cotton futures up

Reuters 16 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Thursday as hopes that a swift economic rebound would spur demand for the natural fibre and concerns over dry weather in West Texas offset lower weekly exports.

Cotton contracts for July rose 0.28 cent, or 0.3% to 84.48 cents per lb by 1:19 pm EDT (1719 GMT). They traded within a range of 83.49 and 85.23 cents a lb.

“Export sales were terrible across the board... (but) they’re not going to be excellent every week and you’re still in line to have a pretty good year,” said Jon Marcus, president of Lakefront Futures and Options brokerage in Chicago.

The cotton market is likely at a point where it holds firm even in the wake of “sluggish” export sales though it is stalling awaiting fresh news to push it higher, Marcus said, adding prices could face resistance around 89 cents.

The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 122,300 Running Bales for 2020/2021, down 55% from the previous week and 54% below the prior 4-week average.

“We do not have a lot of cotton in the US.. you’re going to see a much better export sales report next week,” said Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities Ltd.

Barbera said that a lack of rain in West Texas, high crop abandonment in South Texas and a rally in soybeans and corn futures could result in lower US supplies and buoy July cotton futures to $1 before its expiry. Hopes for a fast economic recovery from the pandemic were bolstered by data that showed U.S retail sales rose by the most in 10 months in March and weekly initial jobless claims fell to its lowest level since mid-March 2020.

