ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey’s central bank holds interest rate at 19pc under new chief

AFP Updated 16 Apr 2021

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday held its main interest rate at 19 percent in the first decision since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked its market-friendly governor and replaced him with a party loyalist.

The bank said it had “decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance by keeping the policy rate unchanged,” adding that it intended to keep it above the annual rate of inflation, which came in at 16.2 percent last month.

“The policy rate will continue to be determined at a level above inflation to maintain a strong disinflationary effect,” it said in a statement.

The lira held steady against the dollar minutes after the decision was announced, but economists said the central bank was opening the door to future rate cuts.

Erdogan sacked former governor Naci Agbal after he used his four-month term to aggressively raise rates to fight inflation, and replaced him with former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu last month.

Erdogan gave no explanation for his decision, but Kavcioglu has subscribed to the Turkish leader’s unconventional belief that high interest rates cause inflation instead of tamping it down.

“The language also suggests that they are looking for opportunities to lower interest rates,” said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson.

Kavcioglu is the fourth central bank chief Erdogan has appointed since July 2019.

Earlier this month, Erdogan said he was “determined” to see the interest rate return to single digits, and to “reduce inflation to single digits”.

But consumer prices keep rising, and have now reached their highest level since July 2019, when Turkey was suffering from economic effects of a standoff with the United States the previous year.

In January, the bank said it expected inflation to be 9.4 percent by the end of 2021.

Former ruling party economy minister Ali Babacan, who now leads an opposition party, suggested Agbal may have been sacked over plans to investigate what happened to the country’s foreign exchange reserves worth nearly $130 billion.

The bank is believed to have used the money to support the lira while keeping interest rates low in 2019-2020. The issue has picked up steam in the past few days after the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) started a campaign asking: “Where is the $128 billion?”

The lira has lost more than eight percent in value against the US dollar since the start of 2021, despite a rally earlier this year as investors optimism in Turkey renewed with Agbal’s orthodox thinking.

inflation Recep Tayyip Erdogan Naci Agbal Turkey’s central bank

Turkey’s central bank holds interest rate at 19pc under new chief

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

UN says aid situation worsening in Tigray, no Eritrean pullout

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.