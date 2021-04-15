ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Govt taking solid actions against extremists: Ali Nawaz

  He said the government had banned on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act as it would not make any compromise on sovereignty and integrity of the country.
APP 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the government was taking stern actions against extremists those were damaging public and private properties on so-called protest demonstrations.

The incumbent government had tried to settle down all the matters with Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) through negotiations process, but TLP workers were creating chaos and agitations by blocking the roads in different cities of the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had banned on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act as it would not make any compromise on sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Ali Nawaz said TLP workers were making worst law and order situation and involved in killing of innocent police personnel those were performing their duties to maintain law and order and to protect the lives of the common man.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was supporting the land mafia and their leaders were allegedly involved in massive corruption by plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly.

