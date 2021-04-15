ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Canadian dollar notches a 3-week high as equities climb

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its strongest level since March 22 at 1.2476.
  • Canadian home sales rise 5.2% in March from February.
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher for a third straight day against its US counterpart on Thursday, as equity markets rose and domestic data showed home sales setting a record high in March.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2513 to the greenback, or 79.92 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since March 22 at 1.2476.

Canadian home sales rose 5.2% in March from February, while a measure of home prices was up 20.1% year-over-year, amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

The Bank of Canada, which is due to make an interest rate decision next Wednesday, has become increasingly concerned in recent months that housing gains are being driven by excessive exuberance, investor activity and a fear of missing out.

Canadian factory sales decreased by 1.6% in February from January, Statistics Canada said, while a report from payroll services provider ADP showed that the economy added 634,800 jobs in March as some provinces eased pandemic-related restrictions.

World stocks were on course to extend a five-day run of record highs, helped by lower bond yields and US retail sales data that cemented expectations for robust growth in the first quarter.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. Oil prices eased about 0.5% but remained close to a one-month high that was driven by more positive demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in tandem with US Treasuries. The 10-year fell 3.6 basis points to 1.492%.

Canadian dollar notches a 3-week high as equities climb

