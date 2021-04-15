World
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan
15 Apr 2021
DUBAI: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group used drones and missiles to attack targets in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, it said on Thursday, including one belonging to state oil giant Aramco which caused a fire.
There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or of a hit on a Patriot anti-missile structure which the Houthi military spokesman said was also struck.
However the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said some debris from intercepting the four drones and five ballistic missiles fired overnight and in the early morning had landed within the grounds of Jazan University and started a limited fire that was brought under control.
