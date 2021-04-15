ANL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.19%)
ASC 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.35%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.4%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
PIBTL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
PTC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,722 Decreased By ▼ -125.41 (-0.49%)
KSE100 45,240 Decreased By ▼ -70.96 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,520 Decreased By ▼ -24.58 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Australia shares likely to retreat on mixed cues from Wall Street, NZ flat

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.54%, a 68.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday with investors likely to take a cautious stance following mixed cues on Wall Street, with weak iron ore and gold prices expected to weigh on miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.54%, a 68.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed above 7,000 points on Wednesday for the first time since late February last year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly flat in early trade.

