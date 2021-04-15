SHC seeks reply form NAB in Nisar Morai’s case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday has sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Nisar Morai’s plea challenging his jail sentence in an illegal recruitment case.

Morai’s lawyer in his arguments before a division bench of SHC stated that his client was arrested on April 10, 2018, over charges of illegal appointments in the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS).

Terming the allegations as baseless he demanded to set aside the NAB court’s verdict against Morai. The NAB’s lawyer opposing the acquittal of the accused stated before the court that Morai abused his power while being chairman of the FCS.

The court after hearing the initial arguments from both sides sought reply from the NAB in the case.

An accountability court had awarded 11-year jail term to Nisar Morai in FCS reference. He was handed four years jail term for illegal recruitment and seven years’ sentence for misuse of authority.

The NAB had filed a reference in January 2018, accusing then FCS chief Morai and others of misusing their authority, embezzling funds, making illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15 by causing losses to the tune of Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

