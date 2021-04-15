Markets
New York cotton
15 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 81.70 84.33 81.39 84.20 13:19 84.20 2.38 16697 81.82
Apr 14
Jul'21 83.30 85.64 82.75 85.52 13:19 85.52 2.33 22164 83.19
Apr 14
Oct'21 82.64 83.24 82.64 83.24 11:26 83.24 1.33 7 81.91
Apr 14
=================================================================================
