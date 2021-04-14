TSX futures jump on higher fiscal spending hopes, oil boost

Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as investors expect fiscal stimulus measures that will be announced next week to be huge, while a jump in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy index.

Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next week amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in the coming months.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.1% lower at 19,203.7 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2%.

Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.