12 injured in Hub bomb blast

HUB: At least 12 people were injured in a bomb blast during football match here on Tuesday. According to details, a bomb ripped through Allahabad football ground in Hub when a football match had started few minutes earlier. Police and bomb disposal squad reached the scene of blast.

The injured were shifted to Jam Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital where some people with critical wounds were referred to Karachi. The police cordoned off area after the explosion and started an investigation into the incident.