Student killed in Tennessee school shooting was the suspect: police

ANL
35.65
Increased By
▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC
14.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL
24.85
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN
91.25
Increased By
▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP
7.79
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO
10.15
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC
124.25
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL
56.50
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL
24.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL
28.80
Increased By
▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL
16.10
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL
9.72
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC
79.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL
6.63
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL
20.70
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO
40.25
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL
3.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM
16.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF
46.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL
35.24
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL
10.35
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER
9.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL
85.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL
25.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC
9.72
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK
1.24
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
40.50
Increased By
▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG
162.90
Decreased By
▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY
31.05
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL
1.42
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
Comments are closed on this story.