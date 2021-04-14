Student killed in Tennessee school shooting was the suspect: police

WASHINGTON: The person who died after being shot at a high school in the US state of Tennessee was a student who started a shoot-out with police, according to federal law enforcement.

Officers raced to Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of multiple gunshot victims and a person possibly carrying a weapon.

They found the gunman in a restroom and went in when he refused to come out, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.