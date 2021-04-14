KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.551 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,812.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 2.914 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.187 billion), Silver (PKR 1.057 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 952.002 million), Crude Oil (PKR 489.212 million), Platinum (PKR 329.948 million), Copper (PKR 252.156 million), DJ (PKR 128.350 million), Natural Gas (PKR 111.356 million), SP 500 (PKR 83.589 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 45.375 million).

In Agricultural Commo-dities, 13 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.085 million were traded.

