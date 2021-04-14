France sees 2021 wheat area rise; barley, rapeseed and sugar beet fall

PARIS: France’s farm ministry on Tuesday pegged the soft wheat area, including spring wheat, for this year’s harvest at 4.9 million hectares (mln ha), an increase of 15% on 2020.

All-barley area was seen at 1.73 mln ha, down 12% on 2020, including spring barley which would fall 34% to 524,000 ha.

It also forecast the sugar beet plantings down 6% from last year to 396,000 ha. For rapeseed, the ministry estimated the 2021 area including spring crop at 990,000 ha, down 11% from 2020.

The forecasts were based on data collected by April 1, before the severe cold snap that hit France, which the ministry said could have significant consequences on the sugar beet area.