PSX timings

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced timings of stock market during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to PSX notice sent to all market participants, the stock market timings would be from 10:00am to 02:00pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the market will open on 10:00am and will close on 01:00pm.

The office timings of PSX would be from 09:30am to 03:30pm from Monday to Thursday and for Fridays, the office timings would be from 09:30am to 02:30pm. After Ramazan, the above mentioned timings will automatically be reverted to pre-Ramazan timings, the notice said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021