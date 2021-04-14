Markets
LME official prices
14 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1975.50 2254.00 8901.00 1948.50 16220.00 27883.00 2759.00 2213.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1975.50 2254.00 8901.00 1948.50 16220.00 27883.00 2759.00 2213.00
3-months Buyer 1980.00 2268.50 8893.50 1971.00 16262.00 25757.00 2782.50 2229.00
3-months Seller 1980.00 2268.50 8893.50 1971.00 16262.00 25757.00 2782.50 2229.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23512.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23512.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
