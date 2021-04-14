LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.

================================================================================================== Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac Alloy ================================================================================================== Cash Buyer 1975.50 2254.00 8901.00 1948.50 16220.00 27883.00 2759.00 2213.00 Cash Seller & Settlement 1975.50 2254.00 8901.00 1948.50 16220.00 27883.00 2759.00 2213.00 3-months Buyer 1980.00 2268.50 8893.50 1971.00 16262.00 25757.00 2782.50 2229.00 3-months Seller 1980.00 2268.50 8893.50 1971.00 16262.00 25757.00 2782.50 2229.00 15-months Buyer - - - - - 23512.00 - - 15-months Seller - - - - - 23512.00 - - 27-months Buyer - - - - - - - - 27-months Seller - - - - - - - - ==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

