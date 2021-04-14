KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Flying Cement Co. Ltd 05-04-2021 27-04-2021 04-05-2021 - Mughal Iron & Steel 25-03-2021 16-04-2021 23-04-2021 Prem. 58.00/- Sana Industries Limited 06-04-2021 28-04-2021 05-05-2021 Prem. 40.00/- ==================================================================================================

