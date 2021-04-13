ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Canadian dollar recovers from 6-day low as oil rallies

  • Canadian dollar was near flat against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.2628.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.9%.
  • Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil rose and US data showed a tamer-than-expected increase in US underlying inflation, with the loonie rebounding from an earlier six-day low.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed that US consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March but that the core measure was up by just 0.1%, short of analyst estimates of 0.2%.

Wall Street steadied near a record high after US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by strong Chinese import data.

US crude prices rose 0.9% to $60.22 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2564 to the greenback, or 79.59 US cents, having touched its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.2628.

Business sentiment in Canada continues to improve and many firms consider the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, though the outlook remains challenging for high-contact services, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday.

The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision next week. Some strategists expect it to cut its bond purchases.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year little changed at 1.513%.

