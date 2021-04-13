PPP formally quits PDM

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday has decided to resign from steering committee of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) has rejected the so-called show-cause notice by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and directed all PPP office-bearers in PDM to submit their resignations with immediate effect.

Bilawal also said that in first phase, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira will tender their resignations. Opposition alliance was deliberately tried to harm by issuing show-cause notice to PPP, he added.

The PPP CEC also demanded an unconditional apology for this obnoxious conduct. “We must have a working relationship with opposition. There is no concept of show-cause notices in PDM. They may have not understood as they have not taken part in any democratic movement. PPP took part in the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) in the past,” he said.

“PPP maintained its decision that resignations from national and provincial assemblies should be an atom bomb (last resort) and PPP position is that we must abundant the parliament, electoral battle and s-Senate battle must go on as PDM’s recent participation in the by-polls testified PPP position on resignations,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that those who wish to resign should do so but no one should try or impose their will or diction on any other political party and PPP will continue in our consistent firm opposition to the selected government that is ongoing from day 1. “No one was given show cause notice when someone made an underhand agreement with Buzdar government."

“We defeated the ruling government in the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan. Our concern that abandoning parliament particularly both Punjab and federal majority are so slim and our concerns and dangers to 18th amendment and to the NFC have never been addressed and still not been addressed. We will not give up the sacrifices after much gains,” the PPP chairman told. “When PML-N was in power, the PPP protected the parliament and so PPP is doing now,” Bilawal maintained.

“We condemn the kind of opposition against the opposition. PPP and PTI-IMF package will continue opposition of the selected government. We demand opposition on the basis of respect and we will not compromise on it,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal said PPP stands with ANP and will open its door for those who fight against this opposition. PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting decided that PPP Kashmir Action Committee will highlight the Kashmir cause at all forums.

“CEC decided and urged that Pakistan foreign Policy will only be made by the people of the county not without bypassing the parliament.” Bilawal said CEC also discussed the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on census. “There was temporary conditional agreement on the census results but we urged that five percent census re-count to address the concerns.” “Those who want to electorally undermine PPP can also use this 2017 census against us,” he said.

Criticising the government, Bilawal said PTI-IMF deal as Pakistan should get out of PTI-IMF deal in which electricity, water and gas bills are also being charged double.

PPP chairman said the government led bill about State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is an attack on the integrity of Pakistan.

“An ordinance seeks to elevate the SBP is like making it above the constitution and PPP will oppose it in parliament,” Bilawal said.

PPP's CEC criticised the economic policy of the Imran Khan government. “PPP CEC rejected the newly introduced law penalizing the criticism of armed forces. Respect is earned not imposed as there are already laws in the constitution of Pakistan. PPP will confront the parliament,” the PPP chairman said. The CEC also criticised the termination of the HEC Chairman and attacks on the higher education budget. PPP CEC demanded the government to ensure a vaccine for all citizens. Answering a question, Bilawal said he did not vote or accept the PML-N’s opposition leader (Azam Nazir Tarrar) who was a lawyer of the killers of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on March 8 case hearing.

“How could you have think of nominating such a provocative decision and this proposition is beyond understanding,” Bilawal said.