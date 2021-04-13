KMU, BKMC sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Monday, between Khyber Medical University Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College to encourage research activities.

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq visited Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan and inaugurated the sub-office of Khyber Medical University ORIC (Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization) at Bacha Khan Medical College.

An MoU was also signed between the two institutions to encourage research activities. In light of this MoU, KMU will provide access to the faculty of BKMC to their digital library and to different software’s like Turnitin. This will provide free access to all research articles in the world. KMU will also launch MHR (Master in Health Research) degree programme at Bacha Khan Medical College.

Khyber Medical University Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College will now launch clinical trials and other joint research projects in Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan and other hospitals in Malakand Region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021