ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Limited          07-04-2021    14-04-2021     50% (F)      05-04-2021     14-04-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited #                 08-04-2021    15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Limited #      09-04-2021    15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Nishat Chunian Limited #        10-04-2021    16-04-2021                                 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Company
Limited                         12-04-2021    18-04-2021    30% (ii)      08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited              12-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited                12-04-2021    19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited #              13-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited                         13-04-2021    19-04-2021    2500% (F)     09-04-2021     19-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 13-04-2021    19-04-2021    16% (ii)      09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited      13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)      09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited
(Preference Shares)             13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Limited                13-04-2021    20-04-2021       NIL                       20-04-2021
Shell Pakistan Limited          07-04-2021    21-04-2021       NIL                       21-04-2021
BIPL Securities Limited         13-04-2021    21-04-2021       NIL        08-04-2021     21-04-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited #  14-04-2021    21-04-2021                                 21-04-2021
Lotte Chemical
Pakistan Limited                14-04-2021    21-04-2021    7.5% (F)      12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited              14-04-2021    21-04-2021    250% (F)      12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor
Company Limited                 14-04-2021    22-04-2021       NIL                       22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited                         13-04-2021    23-04-2021    200% (F)      09-04-2021     23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills
Limited #                       17-04-2021    23-04-2021                                 23-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Dates of Closure Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.