Markets
JGB yields track Treasuries higher, auction demand cap fall in prices
12 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking similar move in Treasuries after higher-than-expected producer prices data for March signalled higher inflation, while demand for domestic bond auctions seen last week capped decline in prices.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105% and the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.480%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.
The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.095%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 151.22, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots.
