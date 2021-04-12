Markets
Vietnam March coffee exports up 38.1 % m/m, rice up 74.7%
- For the first three months of 2021, Vietnam exported 456,010 tonnes of coffee, down 12.2% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.
12 Apr 2021
HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in March were up 38.1% from February at 169,624 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period rose 74.7% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Monday showed.
Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Mar period fell 7.0% to around $808.75 million, it said.
Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Mar period fell 7.0% to around $808.75 million, it said.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in March were up 74.7% from the previous month at 539,040 tonnes, the statement said.
The country's rice exports in the first three months fell 25% year on year to 1.192 million tonnes, it said.

