ANL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
ASC 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.69%)
AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.89%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.69%)
DGKC 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.5%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.55%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.18%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.32%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.68%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PTC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 38.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.75%)
TRG 163.90 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (2.69%)
UNITY 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -16.38 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,615 Decreased By ▼ -56.37 (-0.22%)
KSE100 44,981 Decreased By ▼ -205.83 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,425 Decreased By ▼ -59.49 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Australia shares likely to edge up; NZ gains

Reuters 12 Apr 2021

Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from Wall Street, which closed at record highs on Friday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 15.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark snapped a five-day rally on Friday to close 0.1% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% to 12,593.60 points in early trade.

