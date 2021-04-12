Lavrov in Pakistan

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is known as the most powerful person in Russia after President Vladimir Putin, was in Pakistan on a two-day visit during which he reaffirmed his country’s commitment to promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields including economy, trade, energy and defence, besides confirming to provide the country with special military equipment for strengthening its counterterrorism capability.

His visit brings under the spotlight Pakistan’s growing importance in relation to the Afghan issue. During his meeting with the army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, he reportedly heaped lavish praise on Pakistan for making “sincere” efforts in the Afghan peace process. Although, it is not known whether or not Lavrov has clearly identified convergence of interests, Pakistan’s advocacy for an Afghanistan owned resolution may be about to bear fruit.

Hasan Raza (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021