Prices of essential kitchen items witness slight reduction

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a slight reduction during the week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price reduced from Rs 4,900 per 49.5 kg bag to Rs 4,620 per bag, while in retail market it is still being sold at Rs105 per kg.

Chicken prices reduced from Rs 8,500 per 40kg to Rs 7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg against Rs260 per kg.

An increase was witnessed in all the Ramazan-specific items' prices as basin price has gone to Rs 5,200 per 40kg against Rs 3,500 per 40kg in the past Ramazan, Jaam-e-Shireen like Ramazan specific drinks prices have also jumped by Rs40 per bottle from Rs240 per bottle to Rs280 per bottle, lemon price has jumped to Rs300 per kg which last week were available at Rs100 per kg, and dates prices have jumped from Rs200-450 per kg range to Rs250-500 per kg range.

Cooking oil and ghee prices during the week under review also remained unchanged as lowest grade ghee/cooking oil 16 carton pack is available at Rs 3,380 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs225 per kg. While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices remained unchanged at Rs 1,525 per 5 litre tin.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets witnessed a slight reduction as in wholesale market egg price went down from Rs4,950 per carton to Rs4,800 per carton but in retail market they are still being sold in the range of Rs170-175 per dozen.

Powder chilies price witnessed no change and is available at Rs29,000 per 40kg bag in wholesale market, which in retail are available at Rs750 per kg.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices went down from Rs 2,200 per 15kg cylinder to Rs 2,000 per 15kg cylinder.

Prices of all the brands of detergents remained unchanged at Rs320 per pack, basin price also witnessed an increase from Rs 5,000 per 40kg to Rs 5,200 per 40kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper which is available at Rs42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs160 per pack.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs140 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively.

Rice prices remained stable at Rs 5,700 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs175 per kg.

Wheat flour price also remained stable at Rs 1,330 per bag, normal quality wheat flour at Rs 1,270 per bag.

Pulses prices remained stable as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 9,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg. Maash at Rs10,600 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg, masoor at Rs6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg, and best quality whole gram at Rs6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs97.82 per kg, which in the market, on an average, is available at Rs105 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs 1,534.05 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 1,560 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs962.27 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs 1,300 per 20kg bag.

