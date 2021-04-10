World
Pope praises Prince Philip's 'devotion' to marriage and family
10 Apr 2021
ROME: Pope Francis on Saturday saluted Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a man devoted "to his marriage and family."
In a message to the British monarch, the 84-year-old Argentine pope offered "heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family."
He praised the prince, who died on Friday aged 99, for his "devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations."
Francis concluded his message by invoking "the Lord's blessings of consolation and peace" for the queen and for "all who grieve (Prince Philip's) loss."
