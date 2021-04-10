No relief available for anyone speaking against country: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday reprimanded PML-N MNA Javed Latif and observed, “No relief is available for anyone speaking against the country”.

Earlier the CJ advised the MNA to move to some other country if he wanted to speak against Pakistan and disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

The CJ also regretted that first they spoke against the country and then approached the courts of the same country for relief.

The petitioner had approached the court to get quash the FIR registered against him for his statement that his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to its vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The CJ observed that the masses would crush those not saying Pakistan Khappay.

The CJ admonished the petitioner and said how anyone could speak against the country. “One should remain loyal to the country, not any individual. Individuals are not perpetual but the institutions,” the Chief Justice maintained.

The CJ said he did not like to say something about the parliamentarians but they should do some self accountability.

Latif’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued that the police did not fulfill legal requirements before the registration of the case.

The CJ asked the counsel to prove the innocence in the police investigation and the counsel at this withdrew the petition.

Talking to the media, MNA Latif however said he was stuck to his point of view and would not repent if hanged.

He said nothing good would happen to the country only by saying “long live Pakistan”. He said mistakes were needed to be identified.

He said former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had disclosed that her life was in danger but the state did nothing.

