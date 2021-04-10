BoR, NADRA sign MoU

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) and NADRA on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which direct verification of revenue related issues with NADRA before registration of mutation of land will be possible.

In this connection a ceremony was held here in which Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, members of Board of Revenue, BOR Secretary and NADRA Deputy Director were present.

On the occasion, the ceremony was told that this is another revolutionary step in line with the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, which will bring transparency in revenue related issues and improve service delivery. All 761 Dehi Markaz Maal will also be integrated with NADRA.

Meanwhile, during its crackdown against illegal occupants of state land, the Board of Revenue retrieved 3,115 acres state land worth Rs 500 million in DG Khan District.

