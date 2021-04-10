ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home

AFP 10 Apr 2021

ATHENS: A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media. Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran the news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times in the southern Athens district of Alimos, the police source told AFP.

“The murder has shocked us all,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said in a statement.

“The authorities are already investigating the case,” she added.

Reports said the journalist had been shot by two men on a motorbike.

“The founder and owner of bloko.gr is no longer with us,” Karaivaz’s blog said.

“Somebody chose to silence him, to stop him with bullets from writing his stories,” it said.

According to reports, Karaivaz, who was one of Greece’s longest-tenured and best known crime reporters, was married and had a child. “I can’t even process this information, I’ve known this man for 32 years,” fellow Star TV journalist Vaios Syrros said during the station’s afternoon news show.

While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are rarer in Greece.

Some journalists request police protection after receiving threats but according to reports, Karaivaz was unguarded.

The shooting occurred at a time when Greek authorities had received criticism for allocating too many police guards to a controversial TV presenter.

Hours before Karaivaz’ murder, Citizen’s Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis had suggested in parliament that state protection was being exploited by “rats of the public sphere” who did not deserve it.

“For the last 20 years, every (police) minister has tried to take back (officers) from ‘VIP duty’ and put them back on the front line,” the minister said.

In July, tabloid newspaper owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.

The case is still under investigation.

In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home. At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.

A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Aristotelia Peloni Greek crime journalist Giorgos Karaivaz TV station Star Michalis Chrysohoidis

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.