ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea buys 46,229 tonnes of rice

HAMBURG: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp purchased an estimated 46,229 tonnes of...
Reuters 10 Apr 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp purchased an estimated 46,229 tonnes of rice in an international tender for up to 208,217 tonnes which closed on March 25, European traders said on Friday. The purchase is expected to be sourced from Thailand, Vietnam and China. The tender sought rice in a series of consignments for arrival in South Korea between May 1 and Oct. 31.

The purchase of rice sourced from Thailand involved non-glutinous brown long grain number 3 grade, with an estimated 14,444 tonnes bought at $607.00 a tonne c&f from trading house Posco and 15,549 tonnes bought at $617.74 a tonne c&f from trading house DNB, traders said.

Another 11,236 tonnes of non-glutinous brown long grain number 3 grade rice sourced from Vietnam was bought at $584.00 a tonne c&f from Youngwoo International at $584.00 a tonne c&f.

Some 5,000 tonnes of Chinese glutinous milled short grain rice was also bought from Posco at $1,198 a tonne c&f.

Rice rice crops Agro Fisheries & Food Trade Corp trading house DNB, traders purchase of rice South Korea buys tonnes of rice

South Korea buys 46,229 tonnes of rice

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.