KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 170,854 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,602 tonnes of import cargo and 66,252 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 104,602 tonnes comprised of 23,633 tonnes of containerised cargo and 80,969 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 66,252 tonnes comprised of 39,791 tonnes of containerised cargo; 14,720 tonnes of clinkers and ; 11,741 tonnes of cement.

A total of 5,758 containers were handled out of which 1,160 were of imports and 4,598 were of exports. 1,160 import containers comprised of 784 of 20s and 187 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 02 of 20s and 00 of 40s. Export containers 4,598 comprised of 712 of 20s and 801 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 176 of 20s and 1.054 of 40s.

There were 05 ships namely Golden Denise M.T. Karachi Conti Cordoba, Atlantic Dawn and Chemroad Orchid carrying containers general cargo and tankers are currently at the berths.

There were 04 ships namely Gdynia Trader, Sereno, Morioka and Golden Denise sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 06 ships namely Chemroad Quest, M.T. Khairpur, CT Frontier, Northern Dedication, Cosco Pacific and Eastern Highway expected to sail on 09 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 124,350 tonnes comprising 109,511 tonnes of import cargo and 14,839 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 1,623 containers (843 TEUs imports and 781 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,511 tonnes includes 16,017 tonnes of containerized cargo; 50,594 tonnes of coal; 29,200 tonnes of gas oil, 9,000 tonnes of palm oil, 3,200 tonnes of chemicals and 1,500 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 14,839 tonnes includes 14,839 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Moon Beam and Maersk Jalan carrying coal and containers; and four more ships, CMA CGM Medea, Maria Goula, Junior-Gand Chemroad Journey, scheduled to load/offload containers cement mogas and chemicals are are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT, MW-4, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Friday, 9th April, while two ships, container vessel Teera Bhum and gas carrier Golar Tundra are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday 10th April 2021. And three ships KOI, Clipper EOS and Neo Energy carrying containers, chemicals and natural gas are due arrive on Sunday 11th April2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021