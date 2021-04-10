LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.

================================================================================================== Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac Alloy ================================================================================================== Cash Buyer 1952.00 2267.50 9001.50 1969.00 16778.00 27740.00 2827.50 2212.50 Cash Seller & Settlement 1952.00 2267.50 9001.50 1969.00 16778.00 27740.00 2827.50 2212.50 3-months Buyer 1957.50 2280.00 8993.00 1990.50 16818.00 25830.00 2849.00 2229.00 3-months Seller 1957.50 2280.00 8993.00 1990.50 16818.00 25830.00 2849.00 2229.00 15-months Buyer — — — — — 23230.00 — — 15-months Seller — — — — — 23230.00 — — 27-months Buyer — — — — — — — — 27-months Seller — — — — — — — — ==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021