Markets
LME official prices
10 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1952.00 2267.50 9001.50 1969.00 16778.00 27740.00 2827.50 2212.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1952.00 2267.50 9001.50 1969.00 16778.00 27740.00 2827.50 2212.50
3-months Buyer 1957.50 2280.00 8993.00 1990.50 16818.00 25830.00 2849.00 2229.00
3-months Seller 1957.50 2280.00 8993.00 1990.50 16818.00 25830.00 2849.00 2229.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 23230.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 23230.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.