10 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Samaba Bank Limited 31.12.2020 7.5% Final Cash Dividend 31.03.2021
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. 30.09.2020 50% Final Cash Dividend 22.03.2021
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 30.11.2020 25% Final Cash Dividend 09.04.2021
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd. 31.12.2020 17.5% Final Cash Dividend 09.04.2021
