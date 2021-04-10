KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Samaba Bank Limited 31.12.2020 7.5% Final Cash Dividend 31.03.2021 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. 30.09.2020 50% Final Cash Dividend 22.03.2021 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 30.11.2020 25% Final Cash Dividend 09.04.2021 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd. 31.12.2020 17.5% Final Cash Dividend 09.04.2021 ==============================================================================================

