ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rose responds after opening bogey to restore four-shot lead at Masters

  • Rose, whose opening 65 was the lowest round of his career at Augusta National, bogeyed the par-four first hole after sending his tee shot into the trees along the right side of the fairway.
  • Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman, who finished the first round four shots back of Rose in a share of second, had yet to tee off.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga.: Twice Masters runner-up Justin Rose overcame an opening bogey with a quick birdie on Friday to restore his four-shot lead early in second-round action at Augusta National.

Unlike the windy conditions that frustrated many top golfers during Thursday's opening round, players returned to Augusta National on Friday to overcast skies and calm conditions that could open the door to lower scoring.

Rose, whose opening 65 was the lowest round of his career at Augusta National, bogeyed the par-four first hole after sending his tee shot into the trees along the right side of the fairway.

But the 40-year-old Englishman quickly responded at the par-five second where he got up and down from 27 yards after missing the green with his approach shot.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman, who finished the first round four shots back of Rose in a share of second, had yet to tee off.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has never missed a cut in five previous starts at the Masters, was also four shots back of Rose after carding five birdies over his first eight holes.

Australian Marc Leishman, who finished in a share of 13th at last November's Masters, birdied his opening three holes and was four shots back of Rose through seven holes.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an opening 76, had just started his round and will likely need to go much lower on Friday to avoid missing his first major cut since the 2019 British Open.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who was 11 shots back of Rose after the first round, was scheduled to tee off at 1:36 p.m. ET (1736 GMT).

Also among the later starters is Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who will need to make a historic comeback after his worst start to the Masters if he hopes to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week.

Justin Rose Golf Tournament Augusta National Austrian Bernd Wiesberger

Rose responds after opening bogey to restore four-shot lead at Masters

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters