JGB futures nudge higher as dealers take stock of investor demand

TOKYO: Japanese government bond futures edged higher in subdued trade on Friday as dealers took stock of bond auctions this week that were largely met with healthy demand.

Sentiment for fixed income was slightly bullish, but investors avoided taking out big positions before important auctions of US Treasuries and the release of US consumer price data next week, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 151.31, with a trading volume of 13,196 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.100%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.465%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.670%.

At the long end, the 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.710%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%.