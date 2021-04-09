ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi happy again but Barca wonder if this Clasico will be his last

  • Messi is not expected to consider offers to renew his contract until the end of the season but Laporta has been pulling hard on the heart-strings.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

MADRID: Lionel Messi's 45th Clasico on Saturday could also be his last as Barcelona look to rubberstamp their progress under Ronald Koeman by beating Real Madrid and claiming top spot in La Liga.

The reward for the winners at Valdebebas will be knocking Atletico Madrid out of first place for the first time since December, before they mounted a run that saw them go 10 points clear with a game in hand at the start of February.

But Atletico's recent struggles, combined with a surge in momentum for Madrid and Barca, has seen that advantage evaporate, the question now whether Diego Simeone's team can recover and regroup to even stay in the race through the final stretch.

Who Atletico have to hold off or, more likely, catch in the last nine games could depend on this weekend's result at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where both clubs will be hoping for the ultimate vindication of recent improvement.

Success for Barcelona would be another significant check-point too in what has been an uplifting few months, the start of a recovery that has run alongside the ongoing uncertainty of what Messi will decide this summer.

Messi's every goal and glance this season has been analysed for possible indications as to the 33-year-old's thinking but what is clear is how the atmosphere at Barca has changed since he asked to leave for free last August.

Joan Laporta's election as club president, replacing Josep Maria Bartomeu, has brought enthusiasm and, crucially, a sense of direction again, even if the financial problems from the last regime are still very much the problems of the new one.

Messi is not expected to consider offers to renew his contract until the end of the season but Laporta has been pulling hard on the heart-strings.

"Today was the 20th anniversary of a boy named Leo Messi who debuted in the youth teams of Barca," Laporta said in his victory speech last month.

"To see Leo come to vote, the best player in world soccer, with his son for me, is an example of what we've said, that Leo loves Barca and how we are all one big family."

Lionel Messi Alfredo di Stefano stadium. Madrid Barca Diego Simeone

Messi happy again but Barca wonder if this Clasico will be his last

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters