ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Strategie Grains cuts EU rapeseed crop forecast again

Reuters 09 Apr 2021

PARIS: Consultancy Strategie Grains has lowered its forecast for the 2021 rapeseed harvest in the 27-nation European Union for the second month in a row and projected rapeseed supply in the bloc would remain tight next season.

In a monthly oilseed report, the French firm reduced its outlook for this year’s EU rapeseed harvest to 16.8 million tonnes from 17.05 million forecast last month.

In March, it had trimmed its forecast by 90,000 tonnes.

The latest 2021 production outlook would be 3.4% above an estimated 2020 crop of 16.25 million tonnes, the weakest level in over a decade.

A limited recovery in harvest output could keep EU supply low at a time when soaring prices for oilseeds and vegetable oils have encouraged processors to scoop up available stocks.

Rapeseed crops endured another drought-affected sowing campaign at the end of last summer, and have since been hit by insect attacks and adverse winter weather.

Strategie Grains projected EU rapeseed stocks at the end of the upcoming 2021/22 season at 1 million tonnes, close to the level expected at the close of the current 2020/21 season in June.

The anticipated increase in production and a forecast easing in demand would be offset by lower imports and the tight inventories at the start of the season, it said.

For this season, attractive margins for using rapeseed were continuing to boost demand and EU crushing of rapeseed was expected to be up 3.6% compared with 2019/20, it said.

However, the consultancy raised slightly its forecast for 2020/21 ending stocks due to upward revisions to imports and start of season inventories.

vegetable oils Consultancy Strategie Grains grain crop oilseed report

Strategie Grains cuts EU rapeseed crop forecast again

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.