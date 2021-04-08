AJK Govt to resolve pensioners problems on priority grounds: PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has assured that the government would take all possible measures to redress the grievances of the pensioners of the State Government.

Talking to a representative delegation of pensioners association Azad Jammu Kashmir which called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday, he said the pensioners were the respectable segment of our society and resolutions of their problems is the prime responsibility of the government and added that the government would channelize all resources to facilitate the pensions who had served the state .

The Prime Minister said facilitation centre would be established in Secretariat and medical facilities would also be extended to the pensioners on the patron of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that government has resolved the problems of the people belonging all segments of society and referred the setting up of a special funds for the widows and orphans to extend financial assistance to mitigate their sufferings.

The delegation paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister for resolving the problems of the old pensioners.