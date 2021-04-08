World
Sweden registers 7,822 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths on Thursday
08 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,822 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 17 new deaths, taking the total to 13,595. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

