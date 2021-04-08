ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM performs groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in federal capital

  • He said the small and medium enterprises will also be uplifted to increase their share in the economy.
PPI Updated 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments here in the federal capital on Thursday under Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Later addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said the project envisaging construction of two thousand flats is aimed at providing shelter to the underprivileged segments of the society including workers and labourers.

He said he will soon perform groundbreaking of peri-urban housing society for the farmers. He said a plan has also been prepared to convert the slums and equip them with the modern facilities including that of sanitation and sewerage.

The Prime Minister said the slum dwellers will be given houses on proprietary rights. He said the mortgage facility has been introduced to provide loans to the people on easy installments so that they could construct the houses. He said negotiations are continuing with the banks to remove any impediments.

He regretted that the economy was mismanaged in the past. He said such loans were taken in the past which instead of wealth creation further increased the burden of loans.

Imran Khan said the government is focusing on wealth creation projects to retire the country's debt. He said these include Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore whilst negotiations are being held with the Sindh government to develop the Bundal Island.

He was confident that these projects will attract massive investments. He said the projects to be executed under Naya Pakistan Housing Program will also uplift the thirty industries allied with the construction sector.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over increased activity in the construction industry. He pointed out that the cement sale remained at record level last year while growth has also been witnessed in the tax collection which indicates the business activity has increased in the country.

He said it is the first time that the country's textile industry is witnessing a record boom. He said the small and medium enterprises will also be uplifted to increase their share in the economy.

Imran Khan said we have envisaged upgradation of railway line from Karachi to Peshawar. He said negotiations are also continuing to take the train service to the Central Asian States to promote regional trade.

Imran Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Program Farash Town

PM performs groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in federal capital

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters