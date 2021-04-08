British Council, Cambridge have assured implementation of strict coronavirus SOPs during exams: Shafqat Mahmood

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that British Council Pakistan has assured that all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed during the upcoming examinations.

During a meeting today, Head of British Council and Cambridge in Pakistan assured me that all SOPs will be strictly followed during the exams, Mahmood said in a tweet.

Earlier, Mahmood had announced that exams for A and O level will be held according to the date sheet and there will be no change in this. He said that the decisions regarding exams are final and students should start preparing.

"This decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind," Mahmood tweeted. O Level and IGCSE exams will begin from May 10.

Last year, Cambridge International had canceled all exams that were scheduled to be held in the country in May and June on Pakistan's request in view of the coronavirus pandemic.